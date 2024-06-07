Previous
Delphinium by phil_sandford
Photo 2848

Delphinium

From the garden, the purple ones that seem to be thriving on neglect.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

