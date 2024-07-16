Previous
Alstroemeria by phil_sandford
Photo 2887

Alstroemeria

Still life of Carole’s flowers.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Monica
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
July 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2024  
