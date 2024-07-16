Sign up
Photo 2887
Alstroemeria
Still life of Carole’s flowers.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
indoor
still-life
alstroemeria
Monica
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
July 16th, 2024
Barb
Gorgeous!
July 16th, 2024
Beverley
Lovely
July 16th, 2024
