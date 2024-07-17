Previous
Bristol Onion by phil_sandford
Photo 2888

Bristol Onion

Or the Allium Sphaerocephalon to give it its Sunday name in the early morning sun.

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Neil ace
Nice focus control and dof
July 18th, 2024  
