New Fence

A montage of the last 24 hours work on my back fence. It was around 20-30 years old and in place you could literally pull wet wood off the rails with your hands. A few of my friends on other Social Media platforms have been telling me "you need to paint your fence Phil" so I've gone one better and had it replaced.



If you recall back in October 2018 I had another stretch of the fence, arouind 23m, replaced as the horse in the field behind us had destroyed it, well I got the same guy in who had been furlloughed due to Corona Virus and I was his first job. Another 23m of fence and a few £££££s.



Only when putting the collage together did I spot that, although the pictures have been taken from the same place, the framing is different on all - but you can get the sense of the work.



Sadly, as he was packing up, he pointed out woodworm in the length of fence I'm yet to get done and he left with the words "I'm not busy next week Phil!"



Thanks for dropping by