Frozen Cobwebs

Was out early this morning to do the big monthly shop whilst better half was asleep; very very foggy and the temperature, according to the car, was -4°c so the car needed defrosting. Dug out de-icer and a scraper from the garage and put the front and rear windscreen heaters on and waited. Had a quick look around the drive and garden and snapped a few cobwebs until it was safe to venture out to Lincoln.



Roads were a tad icy, no gritting had been done and the freezing fog the entire route made for an interesting trip. I couldn’t believe the large number of a***holes who were driving with either no lights or just the driving lights that modern cars have these days; literally accidents going somewhere to happen.



Home safely to an afternoon of doing almost nothing (oh, I baked some Blondies)



