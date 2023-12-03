The Arrival of Winter

Woke up around 8am and thought it looked ‘bright’ outside. Cracked the window and saw it had snowed overnight, most certainly not forecast. Quickly got dressed and popped over to the church with the drone.



When Carole awoke and dressed, we took a leisurely hour and a half stroll to Buslingthorpe and back with the cameras and phones.



Was meant to be heading to Leicester this afternoon for the double header, Tiger v Newcastle and Tigers Ladies v Loughborough; with the roads not gritted and a mist now descending on the village, I have decided to stay home and watch both matches on the box.



