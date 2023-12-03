Previous
The Arrival of Winter by phil_sandford
118 / 365

The Arrival of Winter

Woke up around 8am and thought it looked ‘bright’ outside. Cracked the window and saw it had snowed overnight, most certainly not forecast. Quickly got dressed and popped over to the church with the drone.

When Carole awoke and dressed, we took a leisurely hour and a half stroll to Buslingthorpe and back with the cameras and phones.

Was meant to be heading to Leicester this afternoon for the double header, Tiger v Newcastle and Tigers Ladies v Loughborough; with the roads not gritted and a mist now descending on the village, I have decided to stay home and watch both matches on the box.

3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pammy Joy
I love the snow but got stuck in the stuff on the roads in Cumbria last night. Beautiful to look at though!
December 3rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Oh wow… spectacular collage of your village, very beautiful
I love the snow. Enjoy the games
December 3rd, 2023  
