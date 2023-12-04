Previous
All Saints Church by phil_sandford
All Saints Church

I went out early Sunday morning, having woken to find a winter wonderland, to capture the church in the village adorned with snow with my drone. First I had to rapidly charge a battery (all 3 had lost charge sat in the charger since I last used it) which took around 30 minutes. I managed to get a battery to around 75% charge and wandered over to the church and put the drone up. So peacfull, leaving footprints in virgin snow all around the church (it is illegal to lose line of sight of a drone that you are flying) as I moved it around to capture all angles. It's a gorgeous little church, quite European in its appearance and looks great with the snow.

4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

