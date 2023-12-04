All Saints Church

I went out early Sunday morning, having woken to find a winter wonderland, to capture the church in the village adorned with snow with my drone. First I had to rapidly charge a battery (all 3 had lost charge sat in the charger since I last used it) which took around 30 minutes. I managed to get a battery to around 75% charge and wandered over to the church and put the drone up. So peacfull, leaving footprints in virgin snow all around the church (it is illegal to lose line of sight of a drone that you are flying) as I moved it around to capture all angles. It's a gorgeous little church, quite European in its appearance and looks great with the snow.



Thanks for dropping by