Previous
120 / 365
It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas
A very very cold stroll around the Cathedral, Castle Square, Steep Hill and the City Centre last night looking for, as our daughter then aged 3 used to call them, “Titty Lights.” (And we’ve never let her forget it 😜)
Bah Humbug !!!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
lincoln
,
tittylights
Babs
ace
What a great collage. You are brave going out when it is so cold. I love that Phil has Rudolph growing out of his head on the picture on the right.
Funny how words stick from things our kids say isn't it. We still use words they came up with when our kids were small. Some I can mention here and some not, like verruca stock instead of the Virginia stock growing in the garden and fizzy instead of civvy. Others I'd better not mention.
December 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful festive collage , giving a great delight at viewing each individual image! Nicely presented ! fav
December 7th, 2023
