Previous
It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas by phil_sandford
120 / 365

It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas

A very very cold stroll around the Cathedral, Castle Square, Steep Hill and the City Centre last night looking for, as our daughter then aged 3 used to call them, “Titty Lights.” (And we’ve never let her forget it 😜)

Bah Humbug !!!

6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great collage. You are brave going out when it is so cold. I love that Phil has Rudolph growing out of his head on the picture on the right.

Funny how words stick from things our kids say isn't it. We still use words they came up with when our kids were small. Some I can mention here and some not, like verruca stock instead of the Virginia stock growing in the garden and fizzy instead of civvy. Others I'd better not mention.

December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful festive collage , giving a great delight at viewing each individual image! Nicely presented ! fav
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise