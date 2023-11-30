Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Alternate November
Collage of this month’s offerings from yours truly.
Thanks for persevering with my offerings.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3399
photos
156
followers
170
following
31% complete
View this month »
Tags
collage
,
montage
,
alternatenovember
