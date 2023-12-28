Previous
Christmas Fun
Christmas Fun

Fiona, her partner Callum and the munckins came for Christmas. Lovely meal, swapping of presents and then old fashioned board games of Monopoly and Trivial Pursuits.

A wonderful day.
Phil Sandford

