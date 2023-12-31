Previous
2023 Favourites by phil_sandford
127 / 365

2023 Favourites

Blatantly copying my partner in photography with a collage of my favourite shots from each month of 2023.

Thank you for interacting with my offerings this past 12 months. Always very much appreciated and absolutely not taken for granted.

See you in 2024
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Annie D ace
Lovely collage and great idea!
January 1st, 2024  
