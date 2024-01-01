Previous
Happy New Year by phil_sandford
Happy New Year

Wishing you and yours everything you may wish for in 2024.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd
And to you, Phil and Carole
January 1st, 2024  
Annie D
Happy New Year to you too!
January 1st, 2024  
