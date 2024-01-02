Sign up
129 / 365
New Year’s Day Coast Walk
Thought I'd uploaded this when I created it; cleaning out photos from my ‘phone it would appear not.
Better late than never, a small collage from our visit to the cold Lincolnshire coast on New Year’s Day.
Thanks for dropping by.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3482
photos
161
followers
181
following
Tags
coast
,
collage
,
lincolnshire
,
tide-bell
John Falconer
ace
And a lovely collage it is!! Well done.
January 8th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful collage! Looks like a beautiful beach to walk on.
January 8th, 2024
