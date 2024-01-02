Previous
Next
New Year’s Day Coast Walk by phil_sandford
129 / 365

New Year’s Day Coast Walk

Thought I'd uploaded this when I created it; cleaning out photos from my ‘phone it would appear not.

Better late than never, a small collage from our visit to the cold Lincolnshire coast on New Year’s Day.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
And a lovely collage it is!! Well done.
January 8th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful collage! Looks like a beautiful beach to walk on.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise