Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
129 / 365
Torksey Castle Collage
An Elizabethan Manor House located on the Eastern bank of the River Trent in Lincolnshire. Privately owned, Grade 1 listed you cannot get close to it unless you have a drone.
Today it’s ‘in’ the River Trent following Storm Henk dumping the January average rainfall on the County in 36 hours on ground already saturated from the storms of November and December last year.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3481
photos
161
followers
181
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Latest from all albums
654
2693
2694
655
2695
129
656
2696
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
,
lincolnshire
,
dji
,
torksey-castle
,
storm-henk
Olwynne
Outstanding capture of the castle and it's temporary "moat"
January 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent collage showcasing not just the castle but the river conditions. The middle RHS photo is a great contrast between the castle towers and the cooling towers
January 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very interesting… great views
January 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous series of photos
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close