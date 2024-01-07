Previous
Torksey Castle Collage by phil_sandford
129 / 365

Torksey Castle Collage

An Elizabethan Manor House located on the Eastern bank of the River Trent in Lincolnshire. Privately owned, Grade 1 listed you cannot get close to it unless you have a drone.

Today it’s ‘in’ the River Trent following Storm Henk dumping the January average rainfall on the County in 36 hours on ground already saturated from the storms of November and December last year.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Olwynne
Outstanding capture of the castle and it's temporary "moat"
January 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent collage showcasing not just the castle but the river conditions. The middle RHS photo is a great contrast between the castle towers and the cooling towers
January 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very interesting… great views
January 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous series of photos
January 7th, 2024  
