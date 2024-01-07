Torksey Castle Collage

An Elizabethan Manor House located on the Eastern bank of the River Trent in Lincolnshire. Privately owned, Grade 1 listed you cannot get close to it unless you have a drone.



Today it’s ‘in’ the River Trent following Storm Henk dumping the January average rainfall on the County in 36 hours on ground already saturated from the storms of November and December last year.