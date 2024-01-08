Previous
Trent Floodwaters by phil_sandford
131 / 365

Trent Floodwaters

A collage of some of my drone shots showing the floodwaters following the bursting of the Diver Trent’s banks at Dunham & Torksey Lick and later in the day at 5 Mile Bridge, Fiskerton.

Thanks for dropping by
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Terrific collage, yikes? I hope houses & farms haven’t been flooded.
Has this area flooded before? Keep safe you too on travels around the floods..l
January 9th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@beverley365 It floods often, but not to this extent that often. The fence you can see behind the white car, that flooded badly in 2007 to the extent that the owner had a bund installed around his property, which worked keeping the water out of his property.
January 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Tells a great story of the local area floods!
January 9th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous collage but unfortunate for those affected by the water levels.
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise