Previous
131 / 365
Trent Floodwaters
A collage of some of my drone shots showing the floodwaters following the bursting of the Diver Trent’s banks at Dunham & Torksey Lick and later in the day at 5 Mile Bridge, Fiskerton.
Thanks for dropping by
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flood
,
wet
,
outdoor
,
river-trent
,
dji-drone
Beverley
ace
Terrific collage, yikes? I hope houses & farms haven’t been flooded.
Has this area flooded before? Keep safe you too on travels around the floods..l
January 9th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@beverley365
It floods often, but not to this extent that often. The fence you can see behind the white car, that flooded badly in 2007 to the extent that the owner had a bund installed around his property, which worked keeping the water out of his property.
January 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Tells a great story of the local area floods!
January 9th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous collage but unfortunate for those affected by the water levels.
January 9th, 2024
