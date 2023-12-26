Sign up
125 / 365
Boxing Day Walk
A collage of just a few photographs from our Boxing Day walk at Hartsholme Country Park earlier.
Thanks for dropping by.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
robins
,
grey-heron
,
hartsholme-park
,
grey-squirrels
Lisa Brown
ace
very nice holiday collage
December 26th, 2023
