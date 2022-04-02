American Candy

Saturday was an around-the-house day, and this was there only photo I took.



My dad brought home this American candy, which is something he does every so often (there's some kind of convenience store he knows somewhere that has a lot of American stuff). This bar is white chocolate with fruity cereal in it! I think it has a sort of lemony taste overall.



I did notice last time I was in a grocery store that Fruity Pebbles are on the shelves here again (I hadn't seen them in ages), but this candy is obviously not made for the Canadian market (there's no French on the package; we have to have both).



So, if any Americans are seeing this, I have to ask-- is this a common/normal candy available in the USA or is it some kind of limited time thing?