Super Saiyan Two (SSJ2) Goku

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



In Christopher's work vehicle, his mirror ornament is a picture of us... but in the vehicle he's usually driving when we're together, it's this figurine of Goku from Dragon Ball. Normally Goku has an orange jumpsuit and (different shaped) black hair, but this is him in his "Super Saiyan Two" or "SSJ2" form.