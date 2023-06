Triceratops

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



We went to a park in one of our neighbouring cities, Guelph. The park is properly called South End Community Park, but we always call it The Dinosaur Park. It has some dinosaur themed playground stuff, and this triceratops statue. Sadly, two of its horns had gotten broken off since last we'd been there!