Feather Find #2 by princessicajessica
114 / 365

Feather Find #2

Practically all I had to do was step outside to find this feather (it was on the boulevard between the sidewalk and the street)! This one is a rectrix (tail feather) from a Blue Jay.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Jessica Eby

