Thistle Brooch

It's been a rainy day here so no outdoor adventures to photograph. Just another piece of jewellery for today!



This brooch came to me when I was just three-- my grandmother died and my mother & aunt asked me to pick out a piece of her jewellery that I wanted to keep. This was the one that I settled on in the end; I don't think anyone knew anything about it other than that she'd had it as long as anyone remembered.



Through my own grown-up research on its brand mark I've learned that a British jewellery company started making and selling a line of costume versions of old Scottish designs like this just after the Second World War (1946). That's about the time my grandmother left Scotland and came to Canada, so I would guess that she either bought it or was given it as a remembrance of her homeland when she left... But of course I can't be sure.



Either way, I've grown up with it, pinning my tiny kilts when I was a little girl and then being used to close sweaters, wraps, etc. into my adulthood.



The "cairngorm" is just a piece of glass, but I've always liked the depth of its colour and I'm happy with how it came out here!