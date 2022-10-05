There is Something in October...

October is my favourite month. Seeing this little hill in a local park with its brightly coloured trees reminded me of a poem by Canadian poet Bliss Carman. This poem, A Vagabond Song, was originally published in 1896 and while some of its language would be considered inappropriate today, its sentiment still hits home to me.







A Vagabond Song



There is something in the autumn that is native to my blood—

Touch of manner, hint of mood;

And my heart is like a rhyme,

With the yellow and the purple and the crimson keeping time.



The scarlet of the maples can shake me like a cry

Of bugles going by

And my lonely spirit thrills

To see the frosty asters like a smoke upon the hills.



There is something in October sets the gypsy blood astir;

We must rise and follow her,

When from every hill of flame

She calls, and calls each vagabond by name.