Theodore Tugboat!

Theodore Tugboat is a Canadian kids show from the nineties. It's a little like Canada's answer to Thomas the Tank Engine (we do have Thomas too, though). The show was actually filmed using models, but they've made a real-life Theodore as well; it used to live in Nova Scotia but in 2021 it moved to Hamilton. We tried to see it in the summer, but for some reason it wasn't there that day. We managed to catch it at home in November though!