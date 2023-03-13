Previous
Snowy C+J by princessicajessica
Snowy C+J

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.

This is just a little something that Christopher drew in our snow for me :) I love the way snow sparkles!
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
