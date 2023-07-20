Orangeville Train Station Library

In the town of Orangeville, we drove by this cute little old train station. Since there was a GO Transit sign, we thought the station must still be in use, but it's not-- the tracks have been pulled up and it seems that only GO buses stop there. The little train station is actually in use right now as a library. I think it's a long-term temporary branch while one of the other branches (I believe there are two library branches in Orangeville) is undergoing a major renovation. Anyway, we thought the architecture was interesing. Chris said he liked its "witch's hat" roof.