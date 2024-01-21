Lake Erie Lighthouse

My husband is very much a Great Lakes boy. As I've mentioned here before, he is originally from the Lake Ontario port city of Hamilton, but his parents divorced when he was too young to remember and his mother moved to the area his stepfather is from, so he grew up dividing his time between the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Today he wanted to show me how cool the ice formations can look in the little Lake Erie town of Port Stanley. I've seen the Erie ice formations on Point Pelee, which is a very natural area, but I haven't looked at them in a more built up place before.
This is the Port Stanley East Breakwater Light. I got a clearer shot of it from another angle (without the dune grasses or whatever in the foreground) but I liked the way the late afternoon sun was shining on the ice in this one, and you couldn't see how much the ice wraps around the cylinder from the other angle.