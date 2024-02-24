Mostly-Frozen Waterfall

Within Christopher's hometown, Hamilton, there are 156 waterfalls (according to the Smithsonian Institute). It's known as the City of Waterfalls and the Waterfall Capital of the World. This waterfall is the lower part of Princess Falls; I've shared the upper part before ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-03-17 ). In this picture, the much smaller upper portion is hidden from view. The fence way up at the top is at the edge of a path between the upper and lower portions (the water flows underneath the path). This is considered Hamilton's "Most Viewed" waterfall, though it's hard to get a very good look as it's directly alongside a major highway! In fact, the only way to get this photo was for me to take it from the passenger seat as we drove by on highway 403. The speed limit there is 100 kph (62 mph), though Chris was driving-- as always-- and he tells me we were actually only going 85 kph (52 mph) when I took the photo. Anyway, I thought it looked really pretty being mostly frozen today, so I wanted to try!