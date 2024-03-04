Previous
Next
Bright Kite by princessicajessica
Photo 730

Bright Kite

It was an unseasonably warm day, though quite windy. Although we couldn't spot the people flying it, we saw a kite high up in the sky!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise