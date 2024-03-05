Previous
Mandarin Macro by princessicajessica
Photo 731

Mandarin Macro

The word of the day was Orange, so I took a close-up of some mandarins! Orange the colour? Orange the fruit? Whichever!
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

