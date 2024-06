Penne Alfredo with Broccoli and Tomato

I tend to prefer taking pictures in colour and I think I've only ever used b&w for portraiture before... But I saw that the Black and White challenge really needed entries, the current theme is parts, Ave that just happened to be what we had for supper that night, so... Here we go! Penne Alfredo with broccoli and tomato, looking much different than I'm used to!