Drip by princessicajessica
Drip

It's Nail Polish Day!

I don't do my nails very often, but when I do it's usually either to support a sports team or a charitable cause with which I'm involved. Back in the days when I played sports a lot I used to like to paint them to match my uniforms. These days when they are painted it's most frequently in some shade of teal for ovarian cancer awareness.

I had a couple of different teals to hand tonight (no pun intended!) so I played around with them and got this shot. This particular polish is Sea-riously Cool from Sally Hansen's Neon collection.
Jessica Eby

