Fish Gate, Dauphin MB

An archive photo dug out for the current architecture challenge (entryways). On a road trip, we drove through and briefly stopped in the town where one of my brothers was born. I am the youngest and the only member of the family who never lived in this particular place-- so it's somewhere I had heard about all my life but never seen before (it's about 2500km away). While we were driving through I spotted this elaborate entrance to a martial arts academy. It appeared that one has to go through this gate into a little courtyard and use a side door (I presume) to enter the academy.