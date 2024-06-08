Previous
Fish Gate, Dauphin MB by princessicajessica
19 / 365

Fish Gate, Dauphin MB

An archive photo dug out for the current architecture challenge (entryways). On a road trip, we drove through and briefly stopped in the town where one of my brothers was born. I am the youngest and the only member of the family who never lived in this particular place-- so it's somewhere I had heard about all my life but never seen before (it's about 2500km away). While we were driving through I spotted this elaborate entrance to a martial arts academy. It appeared that one has to go through this gate into a little courtyard and use a side door (I presume) to enter the academy.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

