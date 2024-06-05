Veggie Burger Day

Since I am a just-about-lifelong vegetarian (ever since I was a little kid), I figured this was one of the unusual holidays that I should make sure to do!



I actually don't eat veggie burgers all that often, because I'm really fussy about them. I don't like anything that is made to imitate actual meat in taste/texture, and a lot of veggie burgers have gone that way in recent years. This particular one is a black bean burger from a pub in my region (you can see the pub's sign in my main photo for today!). It's not the best veggie burger I've ever eaten, but it's one that I can handle once in a while since it doesn't really imitate meat. It has whole black beans, corn kernels, and (I think) rice in it. Anyway, it's a once-in-a-while food for me, so we made tonight one of the once-in-a-whiles! It's not a very good photo, I'm afraid, but it was another hectic evening and I wanted to be sure to snap something quick! It's shown here with honey mustard; by default it comes with guacamole, but that's another food I can be touchy about and I decided against that one tonight.