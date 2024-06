Something Sweet

Today's holidays were Hug Your Cat Day-- not possible as my husband has fairly seriously allergies and cats are a no-go for us; Cheese Day-- which I thought I'd be able to do but, surprisingly, my cheese-loving father has no cheese in our house right now; and Doughnut Day-- which we managed to make happen!



Miniature cinnamon-sugar doughnuts, each with a dollop of dulche de leche!