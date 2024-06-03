Prinsenhof Gate, Groningen

An archive photo dug out for the current architecture challenge (entryways). This is the main entrance to one of the hotels we stayed at while in the Netherlands. There is a ladder inside this big wooden gate, and someone still climbs up and bars it every night! If guests are coming or going late at night, they have to use a small door that leads into an alley sort of thing that would be out of frame on the right side of this picture. This was definitely the fanciest hotel either of us had ever stayed in at the time! It might still be, though now there might be arguments to be made for others.