The Mustang Drive-In-- Or Should I Say Fly-In?

It's Drive-In Movie Day!Ontario still has several drive-in theatres, and I'm a fan of them, although I haven't been to most of them! Today was not a day where it worked out for us to go to the movies and I've posted pictures I've taken at a couple of drive-ins in the past, so for today I'm sharing this miniature version.This tiny replica of Prince Edward County's Mustang Drive-In is located at Birdhouse City in Picton. Birdhouse City is another thing in my book of The Top 150 Unusual Things to See in Ontario. It's a city of birdhouses just as it sounds like it would be, but it's extra interesting because many of the birdhouses are small versions of real buildings that are/were located in Picton, or in surrounding Prince Edward County.I like how the birdhouse version of the drive-in has a tiny truck on the platform in front of it. I wonder if there are other toy cars-- I couldn't see any, but then it's up fairly high and I'm not very tall!If you'd like to see the photos I've posted from actual drive-ins, they can be found here:-This one from Guelph's Mustang, taken last summer-This one from The Five in Oakville, taken in April