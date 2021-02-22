Previous
Wave II by pusspup
Wave II

I've been shooting waves as long as I can remember. I never get tired of them.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Harbie ace
Great timing! Beautiful!
February 22nd, 2021  
Babs ace
I love taking photos of waves too, hope you didn't get wet in the splash.
February 22nd, 2021  
Wylie ace
@onewing well, not much. It was the rain that was the problem!
February 22nd, 2021  
