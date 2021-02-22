Sign up
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Wave II
I've been shooting waves as long as I can remember. I never get tired of them.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wave
Harbie
ace
Great timing! Beautiful!
February 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
I love taking photos of waves too, hope you didn't get wet in the splash.
February 22nd, 2021
Wylie
ace
@onewing
well, not much. It was the rain that was the problem!
February 22nd, 2021
