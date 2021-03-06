Previous
King of the Jungle by pusspup
King of the Jungle

Normally I don't much like a light vignette, but playing around in Silver efex I did rather like the look of this one - ancient safari photo perhaps?
6th March 2021

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice vintage effect!
March 6th, 2021  
