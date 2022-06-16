Previous
Wylie wheelie by pusspup
120 / 365

Wylie wheelie

With a little enhanced motion blur for effect. Nothing like a little pose for the camera!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Poppo Livy ace
Terrific. Thought you may have included a few birds in the picture as well - or is that last years theme
June 16th, 2022  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 fav
June 16th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@terryliv Hi Terry, you're back! Just for you I've added a sunburst. Good point with the birds, but we haven't got to bird territory yet - and may not now that Wylie 2 has Covid!
@briaan thanks Brian!
June 16th, 2022  
