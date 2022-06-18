Sign up
121 / 365
Old man rock
Can you see the profile face on the cliff? I'm not even sure I saw it when taking the shot, but I'm quite taken with it now!
Taken on the same walk (where I lost the lens cap) as in my other album.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2022 2:06pm
landscape
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of these wonderful rock formations, I see a huge baboon ;-)
July 31st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful rock formation - amazing what time and the elements will do in moulding and shaping these rocks ! fab and fav
July 31st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great rock formations and colours on the right hand side I see a llama.
July 31st, 2022
