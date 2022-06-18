Previous
Old man rock by pusspup
Old man rock

Can you see the profile face on the cliff? I'm not even sure I saw it when taking the shot, but I'm quite taken with it now!

Taken on the same walk (where I lost the lens cap) as in my other album.
18th June 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such a great shot of these wonderful rock formations, I see a huge baboon ;-)
July 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful rock formation - amazing what time and the elements will do in moulding and shaping these rocks ! fab and fav
July 31st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great rock formations and colours on the right hand side I see a llama.
July 31st, 2022  
