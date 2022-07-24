Sign up
127 / 365
the sepia version
Compare to my other album and let me know which you prefer :)
Both better on black.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3078
photos
233
followers
236
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th August 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botanical
Yao RL
ace
This is very classic.
August 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this, so beautifully captured!
August 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
This one is better artistically and the other one is better if it is in a botanical book.
August 5th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I like this a lot, but if it is for identification the colour is better
August 5th, 2022
