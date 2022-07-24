Previous
Next
the sepia version by pusspup
127 / 365

the sepia version

Compare to my other album and let me know which you prefer :)
Both better on black.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
This is very classic.
August 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this, so beautifully captured!
August 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
This one is better artistically and the other one is better if it is in a botanical book.
August 5th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I like this a lot, but if it is for identification the colour is better
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise