139 / 365
More fun with daffodils
A bit of a play in PS to achieve this. I thought it gave a good feel for the profusion of flowers amongst the trees.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd September 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks amazing!
September 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
the faffing is fabulous - so cheerful
September 5th, 2022
