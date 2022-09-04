Sign up
140 / 365
My hellebores
All currently flowering, its been a bumper year! All the originals and all the fancy new ones are all doing well.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
140
Tags
flower
,
collage
SandraD
ace
Amazing hellebores of all colours. The black is a real beauty. fav
September 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
What an amazing selection you have, I never knew there were so many different colours! Some are so spectacular, I love the 2nd and 3rd in the bottom row. We seldom see them here, I will have to try and find some.
September 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous selection of these beautiful flowers!
September 6th, 2022
