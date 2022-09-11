Previous
What a difference some fog makes by pusspup
What a difference some fog makes

Following the daffodil shots I put up earlier, this fog is generated post process in 'colour efex' and I thought it added a lovely atmosphere to the forest environment,
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Carole G
great processing. i think you're right, it does give a nice atmosphere
September 12th, 2022  
Annie D
beautiful :)
September 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
It certainly does! Makes it look more like a northern hemisphere shot!
September 12th, 2022  
Diana
Wonderful capture and processing, love the added fog.
September 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely daffs and a great addition of the mystic fog !
September 12th, 2022  
