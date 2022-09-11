Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
144 / 365
What a difference some fog makes
Following the daffodil shots I put up earlier, this fog is generated post process in 'colour efex' and I thought it added a lovely atmosphere to the forest environment,
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3144
photos
234
followers
247
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
142
2996
2997
143
2998
2999
144
3000
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd September 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fog
Carole G
ace
great processing. i think you're right, it does give a nice atmosphere
September 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful :)
September 12th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
It certainly does! Makes it look more like a northern hemisphere shot!
September 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and processing, love the added fog.
September 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely daffs and a great addition of the mystic fog !
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close