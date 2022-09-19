Sign up
145 / 365
Chocolate coated licorice
Yum !!
The choc and licorice bullets go into these rotating copper vats and the results are yum!
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th September 2022 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
Diana
ace
Oh my, that looks so delicious! The smell must have been great too, lovely shot.
September 19th, 2022
Dianne
Sounds fantastic! Great image.
September 19th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That looks soooo good!
September 19th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I shouldn't look at this - 2 of my favourite items of sweetness - chocolate and liquorice!
September 19th, 2022
