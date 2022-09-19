Previous
Chocolate coated licorice by pusspup
145 / 365

Chocolate coated licorice

Yum !!
The choc and licorice bullets go into these rotating copper vats and the results are yum!
Diana ace
Oh my, that looks so delicious! The smell must have been great too, lovely shot.
September 19th, 2022  
Dianne
Sounds fantastic! Great image.
September 19th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That looks soooo good!
September 19th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I shouldn't look at this - 2 of my favourite items of sweetness - chocolate and liquorice!
September 19th, 2022  
