A different POV
On that bridge from a few days back.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
20th September 2022 3:42pm
Tags
bridge
Diana
ace
Fabulous pov with great lines and shadows.
September 27th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely leading lines and light
September 27th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful view!
September 27th, 2022
