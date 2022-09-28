Sign up
148 / 365
gum leaves
I got a bit carried away with these leaves. They are so pretty :)
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
148
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
gum
Gosia
ace
Great processing
September 28th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They are pretty 😊
September 28th, 2022
Brian
ace
I love this work. Congratulations. There are nothing like the eucalypt green tones! fav
September 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wonderful processing!
September 28th, 2022
