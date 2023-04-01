Previous
Rainbow calendar 2023 by pusspup
233 / 365

Rainbow calendar 2023

Pretty happy with how this turned out and delighted by all the positive feedback from you all so far along the journey.
I've realised that 'next time' I should use a square format so that the calendar items aren't truncated.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fun calendar result!!!!!
April 1st, 2023  
