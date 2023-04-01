Sign up
Rainbow calendar 2023
Pretty happy with how this turned out and delighted by all the positive feedback from you all so far along the journey.
I've realised that 'next time' I should use a square format so that the calendar items aren't truncated.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
rainbow2023
KoalaGardens🐨
what a fun calendar result!!!!!
April 1st, 2023
