362 / 365
Early morning light on the canal, magic
Such beautiful light and reflections as we packed the car ready to head off this morning.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3745
photos
242
followers
269
following
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
3378
3379
361
3380
3381
362
3382
3383
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th September 2023 8:18am
reflections
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
September 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice reflections.
September 30th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Magic indeed! Sounds like a wonderful trip
September 30th, 2023
