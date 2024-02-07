Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
Peachicks galore
This is the clutch of 9 (2 mums). They grow up so fast, and amazing have so far out foxed the foxes.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Diana
ace
How fabulous to have them around, I love the front one looking at you. How many actually survive and what do you do with them?
February 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
last year almost none survived. This year we have more success and will have to work out what to do with them!
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
